Nate Lowe vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (batting .293 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBI), take on starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-6 with a double against the Twins.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .280 with 71 walks and 78 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- Lowe will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last outings.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.0% of his 129 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.7% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 48 games this season (37.2%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 58 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|64
|.296
|AVG
|.265
|.378
|OBP
|.362
|.508
|SLG
|.389
|30
|XBH
|23
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|25
|67/32
|K/BB
|60/39
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Megill (7-7) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.54 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to his opponents.
