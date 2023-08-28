Mitch Garver vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .276 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks.
- Garver has gotten a hit in 39 of 58 games this season (67.2%), including 14 multi-hit games (24.1%).
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (19.0%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has had an RBI in 22 games this year (37.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.7% of his games this year (23 of 58), with two or more runs four times (6.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.269
|AVG
|.286
|.347
|OBP
|.375
|.491
|SLG
|.527
|12
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|18
|37/13
|K/BB
|21/12
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 20th start of the season. He has a 5.54 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.54, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .300 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.