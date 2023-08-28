Corey Seager -- .263 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on August 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 34 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .341.

Seager has gotten a hit in 69 of 87 games this year (79.3%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (40.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 23 games this season (26.4%), homering in 6% of his plate appearances.

In 49.4% of his games this season, Seager has driven in at least one run. In 19 of those games (21.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season (51.7%), including 18 multi-run games (20.7%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 38 .364 AVG .315 .440 OBP .363 .733 SLG .543 37 XBH 21 16 HR 8 45 RBI 34 34/27 K/BB 33/14 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings