Austin Riley, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .275 with 25 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 46 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Riley has gotten a hit in 90 of 129 games this season (69.8%), with more than one hit on 42 occasions (32.6%).

In 21.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has driven in a run in 49 games this year (38.0%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 66 games this year, with multiple runs 22 times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .301 AVG .249 .361 OBP .310 .547 SLG .459 32 XBH 24 15 HR 15 40 RBI 40 70/24 K/BB 66/22 2 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings