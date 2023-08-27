Robbie Grossman vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Robbie Grossman and his .424 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (109 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 36 walks while hitting .232.
- Grossman has gotten a hit in 51 of 88 games this season (58.0%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (14.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Grossman has an RBI in 23 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|41
|.234
|AVG
|.230
|.309
|OBP
|.322
|.383
|SLG
|.399
|13
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|16
|43/17
|K/BB
|39/19
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 155 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Ober (6-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.41 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
