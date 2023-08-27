Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will meet Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB play with 180 total home runs.

Texas is second in baseball, slugging .458.

The Rangers are second in the majors with a .269 batting average.

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (721 total, 5.6 per game).

The Rangers are second in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.232).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (8-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty went eight scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering four hits.

Montgomery is looking for his sixth straight quality start.

Montgomery is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Joe Mantiply 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins L 12-2 Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 8/27/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets - Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets - Away Dane Dunning Kodai Senga 9/1/2023 Twins - Home Max Scherzer - 9/2/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober

