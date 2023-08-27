Nate Lowe -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 141 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

Lowe will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 over the course of his last games.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 97 games this year (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.

In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (11.7%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 57 of 128 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .296 AVG .267 .378 OBP .366 .508 SLG .390 30 XBH 22 11 HR 4 43 RBI 25 67/32 K/BB 59/39 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings