Mitch Garver vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mitch Garver -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Twins.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .278.
- Garver has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (38 of 57), with at least two hits 14 times (24.6%).
- He has gone deep in 19.3% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has picked up an RBI in 38.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (38.6%), including four games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|.269
|AVG
|.291
|.347
|OBP
|.378
|.491
|SLG
|.547
|12
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|18
|37/13
|K/BB
|19/11
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
