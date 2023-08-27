On Sunday, Ezequiel Duran (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .286 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Duran has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 105 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.6% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duran has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this season (29 of 105), with two or more RBI 13 times (12.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 44 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 48
.311 AVG .261
.365 OBP .311
.548 SLG .389
20 XBH 15
11 HR 3
27 RBI 17
55/15 K/BB 52/7
1 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (155 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ober (6-6 with a 3.41 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
