On Sunday, Adolis Garcia (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (120) this season while batting .252 with 56 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 85th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 79 of 125 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.

He has hit a long ball in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (28 of 125), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 42.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

In 62 of 125 games this year, he has scored, and 25 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 61 .284 AVG .220 .369 OBP .289 .608 SLG .404 33 XBH 23 21 HR 11 56 RBI 38 64/28 K/BB 82/25 3 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings