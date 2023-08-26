The Texas Rangers (72-56) and the Minnesota Twins (67-62) will match up on Saturday, August 26 at Target Field, with Max Scherzer getting the nod for the Rangers and Joe Ryan taking the hill for the Twins. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-120). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.77 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (9-8, 4.43 ERA)

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 83 games this season and won 50 (60.2%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Rangers have a 44-30 record (winning 59.5% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Twins have won in 15, or 37.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Twins have a mark of 12-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+250) Corey Seager 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West +145 - 2nd

