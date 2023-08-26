How to Watch the Rangers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers square off against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Target Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Twins Player Props
|Rangers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Twins Odds
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 178 total home runs.
- Texas' .458 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Rangers are second in the majors with a .269 batting average.
- Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (715 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Rangers' .338 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.
- Texas' pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.236).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Scherzer is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the season in this outing.
- Scherzer heads into the game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Adrian Houser
|8/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Joe Mantiply
|8/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|8/24/2023
|Twins
|L 7-5
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Pablo Lopez
|8/25/2023
|Twins
|L 12-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Sonny Gray
|8/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|8/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|8/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Tylor Megill
|8/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|José Quintana
|8/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Kodai Senga
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.