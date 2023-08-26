Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (67-62) and the Texas Rangers (72-56) squaring off at Target Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (12-5) for the Rangers and Joe Ryan (9-8) for the Twins.

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX

Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 50, or 60.2%, of the 83 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas is 44-30 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 715 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule