On Saturday, Mitch Garver (.559 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Twins.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Joe Ryan TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .274.

Garver has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (17.9%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this year (37.5%), Garver has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (37.5%), including four multi-run games (7.1%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 24 .269 AVG .280 .347 OBP .372 .491 SLG .512 12 XBH 9 6 HR 5 17 RBI 17 37/13 K/BB 19/11 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings