Ezequiel Duran vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ezequiel Duran (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .285.
- Duran has recorded a hit in 64 of 104 games this year (61.5%), including 30 multi-hit games (28.8%).
- He has homered in 14 games this season (13.5%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.9% of his games this season, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 43 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|47
|.311
|AVG
|.260
|.365
|OBP
|.307
|.548
|SLG
|.390
|20
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|17
|55/15
|K/BB
|51/7
|1
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (9-8) out for his 23rd start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-8 with a 4.43 ERA and 152 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday, Aug. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.43 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.