The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 138 hits.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 60th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Lowe is batting .350 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Lowe has had a hit in 95 of 126 games this season (75.4%), including multiple hits 36 times (28.6%).

In 11.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had an RBI in 47 games this season (37.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 45.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (12.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 61 .296 AVG .262 .378 OBP .360 .508 SLG .389 30 XBH 22 11 HR 4 43 RBI 24 67/32 K/BB 57/37 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings