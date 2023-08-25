The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 138 hits.
  • He ranks 25th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 60th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • Lowe is batting .350 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • Lowe has had a hit in 95 of 126 games this season (75.4%), including multiple hits 36 times (28.6%).
  • In 11.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has had an RBI in 47 games this season (37.3%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 45.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (12.7%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
65 GP 61
.296 AVG .262
.378 OBP .360
.508 SLG .389
30 XBH 22
11 HR 4
43 RBI 24
67/32 K/BB 57/37
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
  • The Twins' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Gray (6-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.08 ERA in 143 2/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (3.08), 28th in WHIP (1.203), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
