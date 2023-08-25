Mitch Garver vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mitch Garver -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Twins Player Props
|Rangers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .273 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
- Garver has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this season (36 of 55), with more than one hit 13 times (23.6%).
- He has homered in nine games this year (16.4%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (20 of 55), with more than one RBI six times (10.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|23
|.269
|AVG
|.278
|.347
|OBP
|.367
|.491
|SLG
|.481
|12
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|16
|37/13
|K/BB
|19/11
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Twins will send Gray (6-6) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 143 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks fourth, 1.203 WHIP ranks 28th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.