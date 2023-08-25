Michael Harris II vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Friday, Michael Harris II (batting .186 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks while batting .282.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- Harris II has recorded a hit in 68 of 103 games this year (66.0%), including 22 multi-hit games (21.4%).
- In 8.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 25.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year (37.9%), including 11 multi-run games (10.7%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.305
|AVG
|.261
|.346
|OBP
|.314
|.494
|SLG
|.399
|19
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|17
|36/9
|K/BB
|39/15
|8
|SB
|9
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Giants surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb will try to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Giants, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.51 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.51), 10th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
