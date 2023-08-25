The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .288.
  • Duran has reached base via a hit in 64 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
  • In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Duran has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (28.2%), with two or more RBI in 13 of them (12.6%).
  • He has scored at least once 43 times this year (41.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 46
.311 AVG .264
.365 OBP .312
.548 SLG .397
20 XBH 15
11 HR 3
27 RBI 17
55/15 K/BB 50/7
1 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
  • The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray (6-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 143 2/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (3.08), 28th in WHIP (1.203), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
