There will be 32 qualifying qualification round 2 matches today in the US Open, with a match between No. 108-ranked Liam Broady and No. 143 Jesper de Jong as the highlight. All the tennis action from USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is available online via ESPN.

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: August 24

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - August 24

Match Round Match Time Taro Daniel vs. Seong Chan Hong Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Francisco Comesana vs. Federico Gaio Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Felipe Alves vs. Facundo Bagnis Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Michael Zheng vs. Otto Virtanen Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Patrick Kypson vs. Juncheng Shang Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Alessandro Giannessi vs. Giulio Zeppieri Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Enzo Couacaud vs. Mikhail Kukushkin Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Titouan Droguet vs. Tennys Sandgren Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Federico Coria vs. Martin Damm Jr. Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Raul Brancaccio vs. Timofey Skatov Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:15 AM ET Yu Hsiou Hsu vs. Benoit Paire Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:15 AM ET Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs. Aidan Mayo Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:15 AM ET Pablo Llamas Ruiz vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:15 AM ET James Duckworth vs. Terence Atmane Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:15 AM ET Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Brandon Holt Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:20 AM ET Kevin Anderson vs. Tomas Machac Qualifying Qualification Round 2 12:30 PM ET Liam Broady vs. Jesper de Jong Qualifying Qualification Round 2 12:30 PM ET Dennis Novak vs. Marc Polmans Qualifying Qualification Round 2 12:35 PM ET Zachary Svajda vs. Vasek Pospisil Qualifying Qualification Round 2 12:35 PM ET Borna Gojo vs. Adrian Andreev Qualifying Qualification Round 2 12:35 PM ET Gauthier Onclin vs. Sho Shimabukuro Qualifying Qualification Round 2 12:35 PM ET Lukas Klein vs. Maximilian Marterer Qualifying Qualification Round 2 12:35 PM ET Hugo Gaston vs. Yuta Shimizu Qualifying Qualification Round 2 12:35 PM ET Shintaro Mochizuki vs. Arthur Cazaux Qualifying Qualification Round 2 1:45 PM ET John Millman vs. Stefano Travaglia Qualifying Qualification Round 2 1:50 PM ET Aziz Dougaz vs. Nicolas Moreno de Alboran Qualifying Qualification Round 2 1:50 PM ET Filip Misolic vs. Kimmer Coppejans Qualifying Qualification Round 2 1:50 PM ET Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Zdenek Kolar Qualifying Qualification Round 2 1:50 PM ET Maxime Cressy vs. Joris de Loore Qualifying Qualification Round 2 1:55 PM ET Jakub Mensik vs. Leandro Riedi Qualifying Qualification Round 2 1:55 PM ET Emilio Nava vs. Andrea Vavassori Qualifying Qualification Round 2 3:05 PM ET Eliot Spizzirri vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Qualifying Qualification Round 2 3:10 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Broady vs. de Jong

Through nine tournaments so far this year, Broady has gone 10-10 and has not won a title.

The 23-year-old de Jong, who is still seeking his first tournament victory of 2023, is 6-6 so far this year.

In his 20 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Broady has played an average of 23.8 games.

On hard courts, Broady has played seven matches this year, totaling 22.4 games per match while winning 52.9% of games.

Thus far this year, Broady has won 71.1% of his service games and 28.4% of his return games.

de Jong has averaged 21.4 games per match in his 12 matches played so far this year across all court types, while winning 52.5% of games.

de Jong has played one match on hard courts this year, and averages 20.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set while winning 35.0% of games.

de Jong has an 83.6% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (46 service games won out of 55) and a 27.8% return game winning percentage (15 return games won out of 54).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Hugo Gaston Antoine Escoffier 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Marc Polmans Nicholas David Ionel 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Zachary Svajda Ivan Gakhov 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 Qualification Round 1 Vasek Pospisil Pedro Martinez 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Yuta Shimizu Cannon Kingsley 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 Qualification Round 1 Dennis Novak David Goffin 7-6, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Maximilian Marterer Maximilian Neuchrist 7-5, 7-6 Qualification Round 1 Titouan Droguet Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Tennys Sandgren Denis Kudla 7-6, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Sho Shimabukuro Jan Choinski 6-3, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Lukas Klein Mariano Navone 6-1, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Filip Misolic Mark Lajal 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Gauthier Onclin Marco Trungelliti 6-3, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Liam Broady Jelle Sels 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Zdenek Kolar Gijs Brouwer 7-6, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Kimmer Coppejans Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 Qualification Round 1 Leandro Riedi Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 2-6, 7-5 Qualification Round 1 Jesper de Jong Tristan Boyer 6-3, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Jakub Mensik Fabio Fognini 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Thiago Seyboth Wild Dimitar Kuzmanov 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Stefano Travaglia Norbert Gombos 6-7, 7-5, 7-6 Qualification Round 1 Nicolas Moreno de Alboran Elias Ymer 6-4, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Maxime Cressy Vit Kopriva 6-3, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 John Millman Alejandro Tabilo 6-4, 7-5 Qualification Round 1 Joris de Loore Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Aziz Dougaz Edoardo Lavagno 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 Qualification Round 1 Arthur Cazaux Zizou Bergs 6-3, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Aleksandar Kovacevic Tung-Lin Wu 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Shintaro Mochizuki Egor Gerasimov 4-6, 7-6, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Emilio Nava Tomas Barrios Vera 7-5, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Andrea Vavassori Damir Dzumhur 7-6, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Eliot Spizzirri Matteo Gigante 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 Qualification Round 1

