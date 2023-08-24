Oddsmakers have listed player props for Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien and others when the Minnesota Twins host the Texas Rangers at Target Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Semien Stats

Semien has 146 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.349/.463 so far this year.

Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has collected 117 hits with 24 doubles, 31 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 93 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .252/.331/.504 so far this season.

Garcia enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .136 with a home run and two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (9-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 26th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Lopez has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to four.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 18th, 1.100 WHIP ranks 12th, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Aug. 18 6.0 6 0 0 7 2 at Phillies Aug. 12 6.0 4 0 0 7 1 at Tigers Aug. 7 7.0 5 0 0 8 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 6.0 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 7.0 6 2 2 8 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Correa Stats

Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 49 walks and 55 RBI (99 total hits).

He has a slash line of .229/.310/.400 on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Aug. 23 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 0-for-2 1 0 0 0

