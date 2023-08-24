The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler will take the field against the Texas Rangers and Corey Seager on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series at Target Field.

Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 174 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Texas ranks second in the majors with a .457 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .269 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Texas has scored 708 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Rangers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Texas has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.224 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney (9-6) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 25th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 24 starts this season.

Heaney has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Brewers L 9-8 Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers L 6-1 Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Joe Mantiply 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins - Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins - Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins - Away Max Scherzer Dallas Keuchel 8/27/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets - Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana

