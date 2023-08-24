There are several strong matchups on Wednesday's Liga MX schedule, including Necaxa playing CF America.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about Wednesday's Liga MX action here. Take a look at the links below.

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch CF America vs Necaxa

Necaxa (0-2-2) travels to match up with CF America (1-1-1) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: CF America (-280)

CF America (-280) Underdog: Necaxa (+650)

Necaxa (+650) Draw: (+400)

Watch CF Pachuca vs Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul (0-1-3) travels to take on CF Pachuca (0-3-1) at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.

Game Time: 9:06 PM ET

9:06 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: CF Pachuca (-110)

CF Pachuca (-110) Underdog: Cruz Azul (+275)

Cruz Azul (+275) Draw: (+255)

Watch Atletico San Luis vs Club Leon

Club Leon (2-0-2) journeys to play Atletico San Luis (2-1-1) at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Club Leon (+130)

Club Leon (+130) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+185)

Atletico San Luis (+185) Draw: (+245)

