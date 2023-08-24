Leody Taveras vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Leody Taveras (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .259 with 24 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 60.6% of his 109 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 109 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (9.2%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35 games this season (32.1%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (11.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|56
|.262
|AVG
|.256
|.299
|OBP
|.299
|.445
|SLG
|.391
|19
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|26
|50/9
|K/BB
|45/14
|6
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Lopez (9-6) to make his 26th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 187 strikeouts through 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 18th, 1.100 WHIP ranks 12th, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.