Adolis García vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Diamondbacks.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (117) this season while batting .252 with 55 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.1% of his games this season (77 of 122), with more than one hit 27 times (22.1%).
- In 27 games this year, he has homered (22.1%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Garcia has driven home a run in 52 games this season (42.6%), including more than one RBI in 19.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 49.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.7%.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|.284
|AVG
|.220
|.369
|OBP
|.292
|.608
|SLG
|.401
|33
|XBH
|22
|21
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|37
|64/28
|K/BB
|78/25
|3
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 149 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Lopez (9-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.51), 12th in WHIP (1.100), and sixth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
