At +4000 as of August 23, the New Orleans Saints aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

The Saints and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

On the defensive side of the ball, New Orleans was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by giving up just 314.8 yards per game. It ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).

The Saints put up a 4-5 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last season.

As the underdog, New Orleans picked up only two wins (2-8) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-2.

The Saints won just twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 5-7 in the NFC as a whole.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).

Jamaal Williams rushed for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games for the Lions last season.

In 16 games a season ago, Taysom Hill had nine catches for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Chris Olave had 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.

On defense last year, Demario Davis helped set the tone with one interception to go with 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +10000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +10000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +20000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +6000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +4000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +8000 13 December 3 Lions - +2200 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +6600 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +10000 18 January 7 Falcons - +8000

Odds are current as of August 23 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.