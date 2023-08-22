The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers at Chase Field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Christian Walker, Marcus Semien and others in this contest.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 144 hits with 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.349/.461 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has recorded 116 hits with 24 doubles, 31 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 93 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .253/.333/.508 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Gallen Stats

Zac Gallen (13-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 27th start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.17), fourth in WHIP (1.049), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Aug. 17 6.1 3 1 1 3 1 vs. Padres Aug. 12 6.0 4 0 0 8 1 at Twins Aug. 6 7.0 4 2 2 8 2 at Giants Aug. 1 6.0 7 3 3 6 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 6.1 7 5 5 8 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Walker has 124 hits with 34 doubles, 28 home runs, 52 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .272/.348/.531 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Padres Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Padres Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has 24 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 60 RBI (119 total hits). He has swiped 36 bases.

He has a .275/.355/.503 slash line so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Padres Aug. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

