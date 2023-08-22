Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (65-61) will be looking for a series sweep when they take on Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (72-53) at Chase Field on Tuesday, August 22. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +105. The matchup's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (13-5, 3.17 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (8-6, 3.38 ERA)

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 31 out of the 51 games, or 60.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have gone 29-15 (winning 65.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 3-1 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Rangers have won in 18, or 48.6%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win seven times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Corey Seager 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd

