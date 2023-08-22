The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers will meet on Tuesday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET, with Christian Walker and Adolis Garcia among those expected to step up at the plate.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 173 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Texas is second in MLB with a .457 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers' .268 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 705.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .338.

The Rangers rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Texas has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 4.02 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.221 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray (8-6) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gray has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 22 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Angels L 2-0 Home Jon Gray Reid Detmers 8/18/2023 Brewers L 9-8 Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers L 6-1 Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Joe Mantiply 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins - Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins - Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins - Away Max Scherzer Dallas Keuchel 8/27/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets - Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill

