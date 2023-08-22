Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (72-53) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (65-61) at Chase Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 22.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (13-5, 3.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Jon Gray (8-6, 3.38 ERA).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

  • The Rangers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Rangers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
  • The Rangers have been victorious in 18, or 48.6%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Texas has a mark of 7-16 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • The offense for Texas is No. 2 in MLB, scoring 5.6 runs per game (705 total runs).
  • The Rangers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.02) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 16 Angels L 2-0 Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
August 18 Brewers L 9-8 Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Woodruff
August 19 Brewers L 6-1 Dane Dunning vs Freddy Peralta
August 20 Brewers L 6-2 Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser
August 21 @ Diamondbacks L 4-3 Jordan Montgomery vs Joe Mantiply
August 22 @ Diamondbacks - Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
August 24 @ Twins - Andrew Heaney vs Pablo Lopez
August 25 @ Twins - Dane Dunning vs Sonny Gray
August 26 @ Twins - Max Scherzer vs Dallas Keuchel
August 27 @ Twins - Jordan Montgomery vs Bailey Ober
August 28 @ Mets - Jon Gray vs Tylor Megill

