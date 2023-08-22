Nicky Lopez vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Nicky Lopez (batting .387 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Giants.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks while hitting .235.
- In 42.4% of his 66 games this season, Lopez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 66 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this season (16.7%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.186
|AVG
|.233
|.360
|OBP
|.289
|.271
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|12/16
|K/BB
|18/5
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets will send Megill (7-6) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 5.53 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.53, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .298 against him.
