Nate Lowe vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 135 hits.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 124 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.2% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 37.9% of his games this season (47 of 124), with more than one RBI 17 times (13.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 56 of 124 games this season, and more than once 16 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|59
|.296
|AVG
|.258
|.378
|OBP
|.355
|.508
|SLG
|.390
|30
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|24
|67/32
|K/BB
|55/35
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (156 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 27th of the season. He is 13-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.17 ERA ranks sixth, 1.049 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
