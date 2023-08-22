Leody Taveras vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .259 with 23 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 60.2% of his games this season (65 of 108), with multiple hits 28 times (25.9%).
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has driven home a run in 35 games this year (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 39 of 108 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|55
|.262
|AVG
|.256
|.299
|OBP
|.300
|.445
|SLG
|.389
|19
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|26
|50/9
|K/BB
|44/14
|6
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (156 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 27th of the season. He is 13-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.17), fourth in WHIP (1.049), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
