Sean Murphy vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 39 walks while batting .274.
- In 62.8% of his 86 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- In 19 games this season, he has hit a long ball (22.1%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 38.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 19.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (47.7%), including 11 multi-run games (12.8%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.277
|AVG
|.270
|.379
|OBP
|.386
|.503
|SLG
|.561
|19
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|12
|29
|RBI
|35
|44/19
|K/BB
|39/20
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson gets the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.45 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.45 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .296 to opposing hitters.
