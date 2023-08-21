The Texas Rangers will look to Corey Seager for continued success at the plate when they square off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +135 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Rangers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 61% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (50-32).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Texas has gone 27-13 (67.5%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 61.5%.

In the 123 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-57-7).

The Rangers have covered 64.3% of their games this season, going 9-5-0 against the spread.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-24 30-28 30-20 42-31 49-39 23-12

