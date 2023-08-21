Mitch Garver vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .265 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Slade Cecconi) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .280 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- In 67.3% of his games this season (35 of 52), Garver has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.5% of his games this season, Garver has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|20
|.269
|AVG
|.299
|.347
|OBP
|.390
|.491
|SLG
|.493
|12
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|15
|37/13
|K/BB
|17/10
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.63 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Cecconi (0-0) in his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
