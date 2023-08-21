After hitting .265 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Slade Cecconi) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .280 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.

In 67.3% of his games this season (35 of 52), Garver has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 15.4% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.5% of his games this season, Garver has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 20 .269 AVG .299 .347 OBP .390 .491 SLG .493 12 XBH 7 6 HR 3 17 RBI 15 37/13 K/BB 17/10 0 SB 0

