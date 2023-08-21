After bowing out in the round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open in his most recent tournament (losing to Borna Coric), Michael Mmoh will open the US Open versus Karen Khachanov (in the round of 128). Mmoh currently has +50000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Mmoh at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Mmoh's Next Match

In his opener at the US Open, Mmoh will meet Khachanov on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Michael Mmoh Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

Mmoh Stats

Mmoh most recently played on August 23, 2023, a 4-6, 7-6, 3-6 loss to No. 29-ranked Coric in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open.

Mmoh is 16-12 over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

Mmoh is 13-9 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Mmoh has played 28.4 games per match in his 28 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

Mmoh, in 22 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 26.5 games per match and won 52.1% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Mmoh has been victorious in 25.3% of his return games and 77.4% of his service games.

Mmoh has claimed 77.6% of his service games on hard courts and 28.5% of his return games over the past 12 months.

