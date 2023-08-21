Jonah Heim vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks while batting .279.
- Heim has reached base via a hit in 65 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39 games this season (41.5%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (18.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (40.4%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|43
|.272
|AVG
|.286
|.330
|OBP
|.347
|.533
|SLG
|.404
|25
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|30
|39/15
|K/BB
|28/15
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.63 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Cecconi (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
