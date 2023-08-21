Corey Seager vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager and his .775 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .346 with 33 doubles, 23 home runs and 38 walks.
- Seager has had a hit in 65 of 81 games this season (80.2%), including multiple hits 32 times (39.5%).
- He has gone deep in 22 games this year (27.2%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has an RBI in 39 of 81 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|32
|.364
|AVG
|.321
|.440
|OBP
|.369
|.733
|SLG
|.562
|37
|XBH
|19
|16
|HR
|7
|45
|RBI
|29
|34/27
|K/BB
|28/11
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.63 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Cecconi (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
