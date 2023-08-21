Francisco Lindor and Matt Olson will take the field when the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves meet on Monday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 235 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .500 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead MLB with a .274 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (715 total, 5.8 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .345 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-best average in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

The Braves average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Allan Winans starts for the first time this season for the Braves.

The right-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 28 years old.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees W 2-0 Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants W 4-0 Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants W 6-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Max Fried Jakob Junis 8/21/2023 Mets - Home Allan Winans David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants - Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants - Away Max Fried - 8/27/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Elder -

