Brandon Nakashima faces Laslo Djere to open play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In his previous tournament (the Winston-Salem Open), he was knocked out by Richard Gasquet in the round of 16. Nakashima has +20000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Nakashima at the 2023 US Open

  • Next Round: Round of 128
  • Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Nakashima's Next Match

In the round of 128 of the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET), Nakashima will face Djere.

Nakashima is currently listed at -190 to win his next match versus Djere. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Brandon Nakashima Grand Slam Odds

  • US Open odds to win: +20000

Nakashima Stats

  • In his last match, Nakashima lost 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 versus Gasquet in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open.
  • Nakashima is 27-22 over the past 12 months, with two tournament wins.
  • Nakashima is 23-15 on hard courts over the past year, with two tournament wins.
  • Nakashima has played 27.0 games per match in his 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.
  • On hard courts, Nakashima has played 38 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 25.6 games per match while winning 52.1% of games.
  • Nakashima, over the past 12 months, has won 83.2% of his service games and 19.3% of his return games.
  • On hard courts over the past 12 months, Nakashima has claimed 19.8% of his return games and 84.2% of his service games.

