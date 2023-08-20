Travis Jankowski vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Sunday, Travis Jankowski (.217 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Texas Rangers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .283 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.
- Jankowski has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 70 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Jankowski has had an RBI in 19 games this season (27.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|28
|.282
|AVG
|.284
|.386
|OBP
|.370
|.368
|SLG
|.364
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|8
|13/19
|K/BB
|20/12
|12
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.43, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .285 batting average against him.
