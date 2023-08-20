Jonah Heim -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .279 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Heim has gotten a hit in 65 of 94 games this season (69.1%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (27.7%).

In 14.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has had at least one RBI in 41.5% of his games this season (39 of 94), with two or more RBI 17 times (18.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (40.4%), including 11 multi-run games (11.7%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 43 .272 AVG .286 .330 OBP .347 .533 SLG .404 25 XBH 13 11 HR 3 40 RBI 30 39/15 K/BB 28/15 0 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings