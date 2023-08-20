Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .707 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .344 with 33 doubles, 22 home runs and 37 walks.

Seager has gotten a hit in 64 of 80 games this season (80.0%), including 31 multi-hit games (38.8%).

He has hit a home run in 26.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (47.5%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (22.5%).

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (51.3%), including 18 games with multiple runs (22.5%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 32 .361 AVG .321 .437 OBP .369 .721 SLG .562 36 XBH 19 15 HR 7 44 RBI 29 34/26 K/BB 28/11 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings