Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (80-42) and San Francisco Giants (64-59) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on August 20.

The Braves will call on Max Fried (4-1) against the Giants and Jakob Junis (3-3).

Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Braves have covered in each of their last two games with a spread.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 109 times this season and won 72, or 66.1%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Atlanta leads MLB with 712 runs scored this season.

The Braves have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule