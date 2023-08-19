Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to get to Freddy Peralta when he starts for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 171 total home runs.

Texas is second in baseball, slugging .463.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.271).

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.7 runs per game (699 total).

The Rangers' .341 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.

Texas has a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.215).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (9-4) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.17 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.

Dunning is trying to earn his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Dunning will look to extend a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 26 appearances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels W 12-0 Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels L 2-0 Home Jon Gray Reid Detmers 8/18/2023 Brewers L 9-8 Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers - Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers - Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Montgomery Ryne Nelson 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins - Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins - Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray

