Rangers vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 19
Saturday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (72-50) going head-to-head against the Milwaukee Brewers (66-57) at 4:05 PM (on August 19). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-4) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (9-8) will answer the bell for the Brewers.
Rangers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Rangers are 1-2-0 against the spread.
- This season, the Rangers have won 50 out of the 80 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas has a record of 38-22, a 63.3% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 699 total runs this season.
- The Rangers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 13
|@ Giants
|L 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb
|August 14
|Angels
|W 12-0
|Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 15
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Lucas Giolito
|August 16
|Angels
|L 2-0
|Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
|August 18
|Brewers
|L 9-8
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 19
|Brewers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Freddy Peralta
|August 20
|Brewers
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser
|August 21
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ryne Nelson
|August 22
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|August 24
|@ Twins
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Pablo Lopez
|August 25
|@ Twins
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Sonny Gray
