Saturday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (72-50) going head-to-head against the Milwaukee Brewers (66-57) at 4:05 PM (on August 19). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-4) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (9-8) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Rangers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers are 1-2-0 against the spread.

This season, the Rangers have won 50 out of the 80 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.

Texas has a record of 38-22, a 63.3% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 699 total runs this season.

The Rangers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule