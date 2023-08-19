On Saturday, Marcus Semien (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, a home run, seven walks and eight RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.468) thanks to 53 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Semien has picked up a hit in 91 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 41 times.

He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 43.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 71 games this year (58.2%), including 17 multi-run games (13.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Brewers

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 58 .286 AVG .273 .356 OBP .348 .498 SLG .437 31 XBH 22 11 HR 8 40 RBI 39 31/30 K/BB 44/27 8 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings