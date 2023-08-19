On Saturday, Leody Taveras (.154 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 148 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while batting .263.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in 64 games this season (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (9.5%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.4% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season (37.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 54 .272 AVG .255 .309 OBP .296 .462 SLG .385 19 XBH 17 8 HR 3 28 RBI 26 46/9 K/BB 43/13 6 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings