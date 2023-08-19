Ezequiel Duran vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 60 of 98 games this season (61.2%) Duran has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (14.3%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (40.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Other Rangers Players vs the Brewers
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|43
|.306
|AVG
|.262
|.359
|OBP
|.305
|.553
|SLG
|.402
|20
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|17
|52/14
|K/BB
|46/5
|1
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (155 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
